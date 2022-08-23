Somerset Group LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Somerset Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.