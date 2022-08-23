Somerset Group LLC Acquires 2,872 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 2.4% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,079. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

