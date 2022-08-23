SolFarm Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $497,729.00 (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SolFarm Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SolFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.