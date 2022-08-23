Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 61.3% annually over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,154. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $86.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 314,684 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

