Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on the stock.

Sofina Société Anonyme Stock Performance

SFNXF stock opened at 217.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 208.52. Sofina Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of 197.70 and a 52-week high of 467.23.

Sofina Société Anonyme Company Profile

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, and LBO investments.

