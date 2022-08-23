Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on the stock.
Sofina Société Anonyme Stock Performance
SFNXF stock opened at 217.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 208.52. Sofina Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of 197.70 and a 52-week high of 467.23.
Sofina Société Anonyme Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Sofina Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sofina Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.