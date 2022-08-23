Smoothy (SMTY) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $72,363.31 and $307,342.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00084286 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00770129 BTC.
Smoothy Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.