Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $97,437.33 and $124.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000208 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.