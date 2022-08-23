Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 24300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Silver Range Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$6.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

