Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 174036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Noble Financial cut their price target on Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.40.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Articles

