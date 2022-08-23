SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $17.31

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.87. SI-BONE shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Insider Activity

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $60,082.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,967.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $60,082.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,967.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $482,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.