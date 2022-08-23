SHPING Hits One Day Volume of $158,694.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $17.47 million and $158,694.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075066 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,423,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

