Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

