Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

