Shardus Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.86 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Shardus has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $15,260.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shardus has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00499004 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.17 or 0.02016026 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001905 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005347 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About Shardus
ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.