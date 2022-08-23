Shardus Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.86 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Shardus has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $15,260.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shardus has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shardus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00499004 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.17 or 0.02016026 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001905 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Shardus

ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.