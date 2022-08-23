Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $4.89 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,864 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 459,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,523,276. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

