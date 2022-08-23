Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 64,837 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,445,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.