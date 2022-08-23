Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 128,695 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 543.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,695 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 168,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,171. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

