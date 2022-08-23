Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Floor & Decor accounts for 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.52. 13,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,335. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

