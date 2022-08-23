Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $5.35 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000. Zoetis comprises about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 594,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,206,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 870,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,107,000 after acquiring an additional 58,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

