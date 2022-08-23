Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $4.09 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Blackstone by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,470. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

