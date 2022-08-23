Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.50 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Macy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of M stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

