Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,155 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SEA by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

SEA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. 215,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.