Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,000. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.2% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

BKR stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 324,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

