ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of ServiceNow worth $567,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $4,760,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $462.21. 24,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,155. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 505.18, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.17 and a 200 day moving average of $499.49.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

