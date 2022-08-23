Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.48. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 1,546 shares traded.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $843.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

