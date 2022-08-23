Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $71.78 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00010046 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00773417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,388,595 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
