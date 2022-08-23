Scotiabank Increases Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$4.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

QUIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark set a C$1.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$228.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.16. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.50.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

