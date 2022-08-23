ScotGems plc (SGEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 7th

ScotGems plc (LON:SGEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ScotGems Stock Performance

Shares of SGEM opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.85. ScotGems has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($0.99).

ScotGems Company Profile

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

