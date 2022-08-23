Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,752 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,888,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,409 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,917,000 after buying an additional 1,149,468 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,020. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

