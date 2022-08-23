Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,803,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,668 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,269,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 590.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 268,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 176,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 927,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,946 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JAGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. 3,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

