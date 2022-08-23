Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

