Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.23. 170,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,624. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $315.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

