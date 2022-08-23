Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,504,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,781,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,626,000 after purchasing an additional 149,010 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 36,936.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 575,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after buying an additional 573,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,380 shares of company stock worth $89,510,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.71. 214,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

