Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

