Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,082 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $48,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,673. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

