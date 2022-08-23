Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Joseph Group Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,296 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 13.0% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

