Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,418 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,613,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,253. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23.

