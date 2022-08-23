Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 143,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,590. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

