Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

SLB stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

