Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Trimmed by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,305,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524,525 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Schlumberger worth $1,086,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 688,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612,951. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

