SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.67.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

SBAC stock opened at $338.98 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.