SaTT (SATT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.83 Million

SaTT (SATT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $49,233.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,292.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003837 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00129541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075765 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

