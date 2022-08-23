Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 14.9% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 290,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 360,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Up 17.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.65. The company has a market cap of C$152.67 million and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

