S4FE Trading Down 70.3% Over Last 7 Days (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. S4FE has a total market cap of $236,858.47 and approximately $45.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, S4FE has traded down 70.3% against the dollar. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,445.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075286 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io.

Buying and Selling S4FE

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

