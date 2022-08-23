Rublix 1-Day Volume Tops $253.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $528,690.26 and approximately $253.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.
