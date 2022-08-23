Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $20.93

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.26 to $20.93 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Root to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Root to $32.40 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Root Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. Root has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Root (ROOT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.