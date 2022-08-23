Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $20.93

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.26 to $20.93 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Root to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Root to $32.40 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Root alerts:

Root Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. Root has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

About Root

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Root by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.