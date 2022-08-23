Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 802,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $88,570.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,675.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,929 shares of company stock worth $333,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 181,089 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 505,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 136,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.