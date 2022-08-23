Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Randall Colin Gouveia Sells 1,502 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.79. 207,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.34. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $178.43 and a 1 year high of $274.51.

Get Rogers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Rogers

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.