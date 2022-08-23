Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 3.1%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 95,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 64,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Robex Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.33 million during the quarter.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

