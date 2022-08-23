Robert W. Baird Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $105.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

