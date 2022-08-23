Rivian Automotive (RIVN) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rivian Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 807 2079 2831 117 2.39

Profitability

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of 65.89, indicating a potential upside of 104.56%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 26.04%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,635.18% -20.71% -9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.56 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -6.82

Rivian Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rivian Automotive peers beat Rivian Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

